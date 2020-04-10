Restore’s (RST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

LON RST opened at GBX 392 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a market capitalization of $489.60 million and a PE ratio of 30.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 418.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 455.31.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

