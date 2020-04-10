Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NFI Group (NFI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NFI Group (TSE: NFI):
- 4/7/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$17.00.
- 3/24/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00.
- 3/24/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$26.00.
- 3/24/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$24.00.
- 3/13/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$43.00 to C$35.00.
- 3/13/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$22.00.
Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$15.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The company has a market cap of $874.92 million and a PE ratio of 16.32. NFI Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$9.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.33.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc will post 1.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.
