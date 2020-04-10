Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NFI Group (NFI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NFI Group (TSE: NFI):

4/7/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$17.00.

3/24/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

3/24/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$26.00.

3/24/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$24.00.

3/13/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$43.00 to C$35.00.

3/13/2020 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$22.00.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$15.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The company has a market cap of $874.92 million and a PE ratio of 16.32. NFI Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$9.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc will post 1.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Scott Smart bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,186 shares in the company, valued at C$961,860. Also, Senior Officer Janice Harper acquired 2,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,320. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $142,335.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

