Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CRAI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CRA International has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CRA International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CRA International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

