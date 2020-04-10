Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rapid7 (RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $53.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/24/2020 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Rapid7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

2/11/2020 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Rapid7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Rapid7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $66.01.

Get Rapid7 Inc alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.