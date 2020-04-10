Research Analysts Offer Predictions for R1 RCM Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

R1 RCM stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -87.99, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.46. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 433,434 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,286,595 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,920 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 259,779 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

