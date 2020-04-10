Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rentokil Initial to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 448.50 ($5.90).

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 392.30 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 435.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04).

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 75,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £293,708.24 ($386,356.54). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £59,997.60 ($78,923.44).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

