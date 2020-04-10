Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCII. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $21,623,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $16,476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.