Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 299,600 Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 299,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 282,164 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,172,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Nabriva Therapeutics Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

