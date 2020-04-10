Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 205,100 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SITC shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

In other SITE Centers news, COO Michael Makinen acquired 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704.

SITC opened at $6.42 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

