Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $487,047.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

