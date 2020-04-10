REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REMYY. Barclays lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

