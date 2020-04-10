Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,275 ($29.93) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,225 ($29.27) to GBX 2,148 ($28.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Relx to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,978.55 ($26.03).

Relx stock opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Wednesday. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,755.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,866.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

