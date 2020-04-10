Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 482 at Deutsche Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 891 ($11.72) to GBX 482 ($6.34) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Redrow to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redrow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 670.09 ($8.81).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 559.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 661.36. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

