REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.29% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from $20.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $135.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.23. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.01.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 672.45% and a negative return on equity of 108.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

