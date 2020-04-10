Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,910 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 721% compared to the average daily volume of 476 call options.
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,416 shares in the company, valued at $454,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,610 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.99 million. Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
