RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s (RBGLY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

RBGLY stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

