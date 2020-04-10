Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Price Target Cut to GBX 65

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s current price.

Real Estate Investors stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 million and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.50.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

