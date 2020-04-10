Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stock Holdings Decreased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN opened at $116.96 on Friday. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.