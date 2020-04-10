Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Trading 8% Higher

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s share price traded up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.82, 715,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 807,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

