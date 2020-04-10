Raymond James Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $115.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.58.

Shares of NXPI opened at $89.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after buying an additional 1,575,410 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

