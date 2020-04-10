Raymond James & Associates Takes $270,000 Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In related news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

UFPI opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.