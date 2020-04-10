Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,014 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Big Lots were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Big Lots by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1,552.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $617.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

