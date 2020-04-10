Raymond James & Associates Has $283,000 Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

