Raise One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,074.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Raise has a total market cap of $166,154.03 and approximately $8,074.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raise has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Raise token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.94 or 0.02776477 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00202108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00044242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

