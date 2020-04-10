Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

QMCO opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 192,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $653,042.82. Insiders have bought 2,073,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

