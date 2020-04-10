Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. Qiagen also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.35 EPS.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -199.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

