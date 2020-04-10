QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

QAD has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

QAD stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.22 million, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. QAD has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

