QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

QAD has a dividend payout ratio of -290.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect QAD to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 580.0%.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $863.25 million, a PE ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QAD will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,283,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,220,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $155,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,290,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,798,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,100 in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.