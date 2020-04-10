Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Raised by Analyst

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Flowers Foods in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $47,708,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 17,323.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,508,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 327,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 869,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,622 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

