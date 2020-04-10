Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. Invesco has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,547,000 after acquiring an additional 78,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

