Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $15.04 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.