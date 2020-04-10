Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Cut by DA Davidson

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

