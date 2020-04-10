Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

AN opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,663,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,763,000 after buying an additional 45,051 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,009,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in AutoNation by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,579,968 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

