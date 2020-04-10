Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

