Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

