Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Issued By B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Harrow Health in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.33%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harrow Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 million, a P/E ratio of -409.00 and a beta of 0.72. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.