Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

