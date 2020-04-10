Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hertz Global in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hertz Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hertz Global from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Hertz Global stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $846.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

