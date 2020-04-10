PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

