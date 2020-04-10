ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $3,191,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 503.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,046,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after acquiring an additional 873,260 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $33.89 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $80.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

