Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $114.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

