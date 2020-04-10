Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.56.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.03.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,657 shares of company stock worth $118,138,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

