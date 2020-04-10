Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 241,036 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 97.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 241,036 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

