Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 22,569 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after purchasing an additional 197,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,232,000 after buying an additional 197,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.07. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

