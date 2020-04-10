Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 122,021 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 122,021 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $262.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

