Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $49.00 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

