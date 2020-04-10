Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.