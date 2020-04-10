Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $403.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.34. Amyris Inc has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L John Doerr acquired 52,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $179,996.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,591.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $180,303.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

