Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after buying an additional 2,792,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,040,000 after buying an additional 2,503,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,826,000 after buying an additional 1,980,296 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.63, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

