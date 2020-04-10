Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101,337 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $197.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

